Advertisement

Swimming app operators say Wisconsin regulators are all wet

It's like Airbnb but instead of renting out a place to stay it's a place where you can swim.
It's like Airbnb but instead of renting out a place to stay it's a place where you can swim.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The operators of a startup that allows private homeowners to rent their swimming pools by the hour say Wisconsin regulators are all wet. Wisconsin is the first state to push back against Swimply, which started in 2018.

It works like an Airbnb for swimming pools. Private homeowners list their pools on the website and app as available for rent.

State regulators told Swimply in April that anyone offering a pool for rent would have to be treated the same as large, public swimming pools and obtain a license.

Attorneys for Swimply said they will sue if the state doesn’t back off. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man “viciously executed” victim at Wisconsin gas station
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Judge Scott Woldt
Supreme Court suspends Winnebago County judge for 7 days without pay
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors
Toonen Properties will take over a development project at the old site of JBS Packerland...
New developer set to take over apartment project on Green Bay’s east side

Latest News

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Wisconsin Assembly appeals ruling it violated open records law
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
2.8 million Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Green Bay Restaurant Week
Green Bay Restaurant Week starts Thursday, July 15
Small Business Administration administered PPP loans for COVID-19 relief.
Wisconsin man sentenced for COVID-19 relief funds scheme