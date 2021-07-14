Republican Penterman wins special election for Wisconsin Assembly seat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican William Penterman is the apparent winner of a special election Tuesday to fill Wisconsin’s vacant 37th District Assembly seat.

Results from Tuesday’s election show Penterman received 3,742 votes. Democratic candidate Pete Adams received 3,063 votes and Independent Stephen Ratzlaff Jr. garnered 112 votes.

The 25-year-old Penterman is a U.S. Army Reserve member who previously worked as an aide to Republican state Rep. Ron Tusler of Appleton.

The Assembly district covers southwestern Dodge County and parts of northern Jefferson County and eastern Columbia County.

Congratulations to the newest member of the @WIAssemblyGOP Rep-Elect William Penterman! Glad we are back to 61 strong. — Robin Vos (@repvos) July 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.