Republican Penterman wins special election for Wisconsin Assembly seat

(pexels.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican William Penterman is the apparent winner of a special election Tuesday to fill Wisconsin’s vacant 37th District Assembly seat.

Results from Tuesday’s election show Penterman received 3,742 votes. Democratic candidate Pete Adams received 3,063 votes and Independent Stephen Ratzlaff Jr. garnered 112 votes.

The 25-year-old Penterman is a U.S. Army Reserve member who previously worked as an aide to Republican state Rep. Ron Tusler of Appleton.

The Assembly district covers southwestern Dodge County and parts of northern Jefferson County and eastern Columbia County.

