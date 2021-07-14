Little Chute receives all-clear after “significant” gas leak

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - We Energies is giving the all clear after a gas leak in Little Chute Wednesday afternoon. The utility is telling people they can return to their homes.

Earlier, police asked people to avoid Holland Road in Little Chute as authorities responded to what they called a “significant” gas leak.

A photo from the Fox Valley Metro Police Department showed squad cars and fire trucks blocking the road near the Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste center, across from an apartment complex, which is near Elm Dr.

UPDATE: The all clear has been given by We Energies. Residents can return home. Large gas leak on Holland Road in Village of Little Chute. Please avoid area. Posted by Fox Valley Metro Police Department on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

