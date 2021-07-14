Little Chute receives all-clear after “significant” gas leak
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - We Energies is giving the all clear after a gas leak in Little Chute Wednesday afternoon. The utility is telling people they can return to their homes.
Earlier, police asked people to avoid Holland Road in Little Chute as authorities responded to what they called a “significant” gas leak.
A photo from the Fox Valley Metro Police Department showed squad cars and fire trucks blocking the road near the Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste center, across from an apartment complex, which is near Elm Dr.
