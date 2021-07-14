Advertisement

Milwaukee officials, former Police Chief reach settlement agreement

Alfonso Morales
Alfonso Morales(Fox 6 Milwaukee)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales has reached a tentative settlement with city officials and plans to return to his post within weeks.

Mayor Tom Barrett, Common Council President Cavalier Johnson and Alderman Ashanti Hamilton issued a statement Tuesday saying the city and Morales have reached a deal.

They haven’t released the terms of the settlement but say he will resume his post by Aug. 1.

Morales retired in August 2020 after the city’s police commission demoted him following turmoil over racial justice protests and complaints of distrust within the department.

Morales sued for damages.

