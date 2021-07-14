Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks Deer District Watch Party on ... for now

History in the making at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum
History in the making at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The party at the Deer District is on ... for now.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced at noon Wednesday that the outdoor party for Game 4 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to take place. The Bucks are monitoring weather conditions and will provide an update at 4 p.m.

Strong-to-severe storms are expected to develop this afternoon and continue through this evening, according to the First Alert Forecast. The storms could come with damaging straight-line winds, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. It’s a First Alert Weather Day. CLICK HERE for the forecast.

The Deer District Plaza opens at 6 p.m. The Bucks encourage fans to arrive early due to large crowds. The last game drew about 25,000 people to the space outside Fiserv Forum.

You can always watch the Bucks-Suns game live on WBAY. Tipoff is 8 p.m.

The Bucks will travel to Phoenix for Game 5. The team is holding indoor and outdoor watch parties Saturday in Milwaukee. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the indoor party.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man “viciously executed” victim at Wisconsin gas station
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Judge Scott Woldt
Supreme Court suspends Winnebago County judge for 7 days without pay
Toonen Properties will take over a development project at the old site of JBS Packerland...
New developer set to take over apartment project on Green Bay’s east side
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors

Latest News

Lambeau Field
Tickets available for Packers Family Night
Turn on the tally light and everyone notices the camera
PHOTOS: Sunday night in the Deer District
#FearTheDeer
Sunday in the Deer District
UW-Green Bay introduces Josh Moon as the Phoenix program's new Athletic Director on Tuesday at...
UW-Green Bay introduces new athletic director Josh Moon