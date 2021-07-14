Milwaukee Bucks Deer District Watch Party on ... for now

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The party at the Deer District is on ... for now.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced at noon Wednesday that the outdoor party for Game 4 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to take place. The Bucks are monitoring weather conditions and will provide an update at 4 p.m.

Strong-to-severe storms are expected to develop this afternoon and continue through this evening, according to the First Alert Forecast. The storms could come with damaging straight-line winds, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. It’s a First Alert Weather Day. CLICK HERE for the forecast.

The party at the Deer District is on ... for now. Next update coming at 4 p.m. #FearTheDeer https://t.co/d8PVaGg5q2 — WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) July 14, 2021

The Deer District Plaza opens at 6 p.m. The Bucks encourage fans to arrive early due to large crowds. The last game drew about 25,000 people to the space outside Fiserv Forum.

SOON! 😎💪



Important notes:

🗣 #DeerDistrict Plaza opens at 6pm

🗣 @FiservForum doors open at 6:30pm

🗣 Arrive early due to large crowds!

🗣 Entry & bag policy info + more: https://t.co/AULCVOBJOY

🗣 We will continue to monitor the weather reports pic.twitter.com/ycd6fRvNec — Deer District (@DeerDistrict) July 14, 2021

You can always watch the Bucks-Suns game live on WBAY. Tipoff is 8 p.m.

The Bucks will travel to Phoenix for Game 5. The team is holding indoor and outdoor watch parties Saturday in Milwaukee. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the indoor party.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.