IT’S A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR LATE STORMS

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Sunshine is slowly fading behind thickening clouds as our next weathermaker arrives. Numerous strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area this afternoon and through tonight. Initially, these storms may have damaging straight-line wind gusts exceeding 60 mph. Large hail and even isolated tornadoes will also be a possibility across the state. After sunset, the main threat will probably transition into a heavy rain event, as storms pass over the same locations time and time again. With potentially 1-4+″ of rainfall from these storms, flash flooding may occur in low-lying spots and areas of poor drainage.

Otherwise, it’s going to be a very warm and humid day. High temperatures will be back in the low to middle 80s this afternoon. After the storms rumble across the area, we’ll see a modest cool down as highs fall back into the 70s. There are signs that the heat and humidity will build into early next week. We may have highs in the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

WINDS & WAVES:

STRONG STORMS LATE IN THE DAY

AFTERNOON: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: W/N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

AFTERNOON: Thickening clouds. Strong thunderstorms develop. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Strong thunderstorms with heavy rainfall. Flash flooding possible. LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Early showers. Some afternoon sun. Humid, but not as warm. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Tons of sunshine. Toasty warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: More sunshine. Warmer and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 88

