INTERVIEW: Need for summer blood donors

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a higher demand for blood -- and for blood donors. An increase in trauma, transplants and elective surgeries are tapping into the nation’s blood banks. At the same time, the summer months and prolonged pandemic are both having an effect on donations.

Blood on the shelves saves lives, but it’s a perishable resource -- red cells are good for 42 days, The Community Blood Center Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Operations Kristine Belanger tells us.

Belanger talked with our Sarah Thomsen on Action 2 News at 4:30 about the nationwide concern, the state of the local blood supply, and how people who think they’re not eligible can find out if they really are eligible to donate blood and save a life.

