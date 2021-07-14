Green Bay Restaurant Week starts Thursday, July 15

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In what is often called the most delicious week of the year, Green Bay Restaurant Week starts Thursday.

It’s a way for people to try out new foods and restaurants with fixed prices.

Starting on Thursday, July 15, and running through July 22, restaurants have created a 3-course meal at different price points for customers. It includes an appetizer, entrée and dessert. Menu options include an $11 Lunch and Dinner, $22 Dinner and $33 Dinner.

Last year during the pandemic, restaurant week was postponed to September with a big emphasis on carry-out. This year, it’s back to normal and restaurants are excited to see some new faces.

“The restaurants are definitely recommending reservations, please plan ahead, show up with patience as these servers are accommodating such large groups after the pandemic,” said Cameron Teske, visitor center director at Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitor Bureau. “Workers are doing the best they can, just people like us, and they are looking to have a good time as well.”

“A lot of times it is still busy, the line is a little bit longer and thankful for customers to wait and still enjoy their meal,” said Jennifer Servais, Co-owner of Not By Bread Alone.

Servais said they’ve been preparing for restaurant week for months.

“Product is slower coming in so we needed to make sure we ordered well in advance,” said Servais.

Unlike many restaurants around the nation in need of workers, Servais said she is lucky to have such a dedicated staff. She said she didn’t have to lay off any workers during the pandemic.

“We staff ourselves heavily over next couple of days and we have some great high school kids picking up more hours,” said Servais.

Servais is offering an $11 lunch or dinner option, with some new items and a newly remodeled restaurant.

“We bake everything from scratch, and we make everything from scratch,” said Servais. “We are excited about restaurant week just because there will be people who have never been here and will enjoy it or people who have come here in the past and are like, ‘Oh what are you doing?’ Got something new here!’ so excited to show it off.”

For a list of menu options and participating restaurants, visit www.gbrestaurantweek.com

