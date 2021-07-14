Advertisement

First round of thunderstorms brings gusty winds, hail

Trees down on Green Bay's Eliza Street during a thunderstorm on July 14, 2021
Trees down on Green Bay's Eliza Street during a thunderstorm on July 14, 2021(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first round of stormy weather Wednesday afternoon delivered heavy rainfall, strong winds and large hail stones.

We Energies reports 2,395 customers were without power at 4 P.M. The bulk of them -- 1,624 -- are in Milwaukee County. The list includes 296 customers in Outagamie County -- 241 of them in the village and town of Black Creek -- and 109 in Sheboygan County, in the town of Lima. We Energies customers can report an outage by CLICKING HERE.

Wisconsin Public Service reports 232 homes and businesses in the Green Bay area lost power by 4 P.M. Within a half-hour, more than 500 customers in WPS’s service area lost electricity. WPS is aware of 3 outage points in Green Bay that need repair. Police blocked off Eliza Street near downtown Green Bay where tree branches split and fell across the road. WPS customers can report an outage by CLICKING HERE.

The National Weather Service office near Green Bay Austin Straubel Airport recorded a wind gust of 38 MPH, while an automated weather station in Appleton captured a 44 mile per hour wind gust.

An Oneida County sheriff’s deputy reported 1 1/2″ hail -- the size of ping-pong balls -- south of Sugar Camp. The National Weather Service says part of Oneida County received over an inch of rain in 40 minutes.

Watch David Ernst’s informative video on measuring hail and how hail forms: https://www.wbay.com/2021/04/21/weather-talk-how-hail-forms.

How’s the weather where you are? Upload your weather photos at https://www.wbay.com/photos.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

