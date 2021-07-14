Advertisement

Evers speaks at Titletown Tech, announces $130 million workforce investment

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is at Titletown Tech to discuss what he calls a “groundbreaking $130 million investment in workforce solutions.”

The governor’s administration says funds will be invested into the workforce through three programs. The governor says the goal is to address the state’s post-COVID-19 workforce needs in filling job openings and getting people trained in the workforce.

Here’s the breakdown:

  • $100 million Workforce Innovation grant program to encourage regions and communities to develop leading-edge, long-term solutions to the workforce challenges the state faces in the wake of COVID-19.
  • $20 million toward the Worker Advancement Initiative, which will offer subsidized employment and skills training opportunities with local employers to unemployed individuals.
  • $10 million for a Worker Connection Program which will provide workforce career coaches who will connect with individuals attempting to reengage in the workforce post-pandemic.

“These grants will support our communities in addressing the labor force challenges and workforce constraints exacerbated by the pandemic so that our entire state’s economy can bounce back even better than before,” Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. “Helping employers expand their candidate pools and tackling barriers to employment will make a significant and lasting impact on communities, which will offer Wisconsinites greater opportunities for generations to come.”

