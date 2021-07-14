EARLY STORMS... THEN HEAVY RAIN TONIGHT

The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues with strong thunderstorms tracking across the area this evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected, but severe weather does not seem too likely at this point. More storms are developing to the west, and as they press eastward tonight, the main threat will be heavy rain.

There is the potential for 1-4″ of rainfall from these storms, and localized flash flooding may occur in low-lying spots and areas of poor drainage. The heaviest rain likely falls from the Fox Cities southward overnight... given where the next round of storms is developing in Iowa.

The good news is that the heavy rain is likely out of the area by the time most are taking to the roads on Thursday morning. A few lingering, light rain showers are possible early Thursday, but the afternoon should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It will still be humid, but should be cooler with highs in the upper half of the 70s.

This modest cool-down won’t last long, but Friday’s highs should also stay in the 70s. The weekend starts comfortable, but trends warmer and more humid. The heat and humidity will continue to build into early next week. We may have highs in the upper 80s by Monday or Tuesday.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: W/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Strong storms ending this evening. Heavy rainfall possible overnight... heaviest rain south. LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Early showers. Some afternoon sun. Humid, but not as warm. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and more comfortable with lower humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Slightly warmer with sunny skies. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and slightly humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Warm and humid with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Isolated storms possible. Still humid. HIGH: 85

