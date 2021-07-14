On Broadway cancels Farmers Market due to threat of severe weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Broadway has canceled the Farmers Market due to the threat of severe weather Wednesday (July 14).

“Safety is one of our top priorities in the Broadway District,” said Allie Thut, Director of Special Events for On Broadway, Inc. “Given the weather pattern and severe storms expected to hit our area, we felt this was the best decision to ensure the safety of event attendees, vendors and entertainers.”

After careful consideration, we have decided the Farmers' Market On Broadway will be CANCELLED tonight – Wednesday, July 14. The National Weather Service has informed us there is expected to be heavy downpours and high winds during the timeframe of the market. pic.twitter.com/3784OzwbZd — On Broadway, Inc. ☀️ (@onbroadway) July 14, 2021

It’s a First Alert Weather Day for strong storms this afternoon and evening.

“Initially, these storms may have damaging straight-line wind gusts exceeding 60 mph. Large hail and even isolated tornadoes will also be a possibility across the state. After sunset, the main threat will probably transition into a heavy rain event, as storms pass over the same locations time and time again. With potentially 1-4+″ of rainfall from these storms, flash flooding may occur in low-lying spots and areas of poor drainage,” says Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK: The highest chance of severe thunderstorms this afternoon & evening is going to be for areas near & south of Highway 29. Dangerous storms with high winds, downpours are likely... Stay informed! #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/TypfINfF7K — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) July 14, 2021

