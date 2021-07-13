Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccinations reach months-long lows; new coronavirus cases surge

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Vaccinations reported in the past day reached months-long lows in Wisconsin.

Tuesday, the state’s vaccinators reported 4,863 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Monday’s report. Excluding the day after the Independence Day and Memorial Day weekends,, that’s the smallest one-day increase we could find since April 5.

Vaccinators’ reports added fewer than 2,300 people starting their COVID-19 vaccinations. Apart from holidays, it’s the smallest one-day increase since May 3.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 2,957,821 Wisconsinites received at least one dose of a vaccine. That’s 50.8% of the state’s entire population, including 61.8% of Wisconsinites who are adults. Those are the same percentages as Monday.

The DHS also reports 48.1% of all Wisconsinites -- almost 2.8 million people -- are fully vaccinated, up one-tenth of a percentage point from Monday. That includes 58.7% of the adult population.

Adults ages 18 to 54 saw no change in the percentage of their age groups starting vaccinations over the past day. Several age groups saw no change in completing vaccinations, either.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 29.1% received a dose (+0.1)/24.7% completed (+0.1)

16-17: 37.9% received a dose (+0.1)/34.3% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 42.4% received a dose (+0.0)/38.7% completed (+0.0)

25-34: 47.5% received a dose (+0.0)/44.4% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 55.7% received a dose (+0.0)/52.6% completed (+0.0)

45-54: 57.4% received a dose (+0.0)/54.6% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 67.9% received a dose (+0.1)/65.0% completed (+0.0)

65+: 85.0% received a dose (+0.0)/81.9% completed (+0.0)

Tuesday, the DHS said the latest test results confirmed 203 new cases. The 7-day average surged from 114 to 138 cases per day, the highest average since the first week of June.

The state health agency reported the positivity rate for coronavirus tests jumped from 1.3% to 1.7% in the past day. Despite a bulk of the population starting and finishing vaccinations, we’ve reported on the rising number of coronavirus cases for two weeks since Wisconsin’s positivity rate (the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive) fell as low as 0.7% at the end of June.

State health officials say the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is likely connected to the uptick in COVID-19 cases.

What we have not seen is a statistically significant uptick in deaths. The death toll rose by 3 to 7,360. One of the three was a Forest County resident. The state says only 1 of the 3 deaths occurred in the past 30 days, and Wisconsin’s 7-day average is still 2 deaths per day. The death rate is steady for a seventh day at 1.20% of all coronavirus cases.

The state’s numbers show 18 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Monday morning, well below our calculated 7-day average of 28 admissions per day. Current hospitalizations reached 100 on Monday for the first time since June 24, with almost one-third of those patients in intensive care. They included 8 patients in the Northeast health care region and the first COVID-19 patient in the Fox Valley region in at least a week. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) will have an update on current hospitalizations this afternoon taking those new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

Seven of the 19 area counties we’re following showed no change in the percentage of residents getting vaccinated since Monday’s report, while 9 saw no change in the percentage of completed vaccinations. Only Brown, Door, Menominee and Outagamie counties have more than 50% of their residents vaccinated, and Door County stands alone in the majority of its population being fully vaccinated.

The DHS added an interactive map to its COVID-19 vaccinations website that breaks down the county vaccination rates by community, school district, census tract, or ZIP Code. For instance, overall, more than 50% of Outagamie County residents received at least one dose of a vaccine. The map shows metropolitan areas with vaccination rates of 50%, 70%, or more, while two-thirds of the county -- rural areas north of the Fox Valley -- has a vaccination rate of 40% or less.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 50.6% (+0.0) 48.3% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 45.7% (+0.0) 43.5% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 40.7% (+0.0) 38.8% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 66.2% (+0.1) 63.9% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 43.4% (+0.0) 41.5% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 41.9% (+0.1) 40.4% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 44.0% (+0.1) 42.1% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 44.6% (+0.1) 42.7% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 41.3% (+0.1) 39.8% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 47.7% (+0.0) 45.6% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.8% (+0.1) 39.9% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 52.4% (-0.1) 48.8% (-0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 42.4% (+0.1) 40.7% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 50.5% (+0.1) 47.9% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 37.3% (+0.0) 35.5% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49.2% (+0.1) 47.0% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 43.5% (+0.1) 41.6% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 35.9% (+0.3) 34.6% (+0.2) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 48.6% (+0.0) 46.3% (+0.0) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 233,189 (49.2%) (+0.1) 222,941 (47.0%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 258,409 (47.0%) (+0.1) 245,885 (44.7%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,957,821 (50.8%) (+0.0) 2,798,511 (48.1%) (+0.1)

February 5, 2020, to July 13, 2021

614,057 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,562 hospitalizations (5%)

7,360 deaths (1.20%)

2,533 cases still active (<1%)

603,790 considered recovered (98%)

Health officials encourage people to continue mitigation efforts if they’re not vaccinated, including wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. There’s debate in the medical community about whether vaccinated people should continue these mitigation efforts, too, saying there’s no harm but potential benefits in doing so.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,005 cases (+15) (256 deaths)

Calumet – 5,852 cases (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,414 cases (+1) (59 deaths)*

Dodge – 12,024 cases (+5) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,634 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

Florence - 456 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,640 cases (+1) (129 deaths)

Forest - 966 cases (+0) (24 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,063 cases (+10) (23 deaths)*

Green Lake - 1,618 cases (+2) (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 992 cases (+3) (43 deaths)*

Kewaunee – 2,379 cases (27 deaths)

Langlade - 2,054 cases (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,663 cases (+2) (74 deaths)

Marinette - 4,239 cases (+2) (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,803 cases (41 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state) *

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,547 cases (60 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,885 cases (+5) (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,757 cases (+2) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,911 cases (+1) (152 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,976 cases (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,222 cases (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,395 cases (+8) (202 deaths)

* As of July 2, Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

