Weeks after devastating fire, Chicago Street Pub opening up shop at Swan Club

Fire crews outside the Chicago Street Pub in Ledgeview.
Fire crews outside the Chicago Street Pub in Ledgeview.(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
De Pere, Wis. (WBAY) - Weeks after fire engulfed the Chicago Street Pub, owners are once again ready to serve their customers.

Chicago Street Pub announced on Facebook that Chicago Street Junior Pub & Grill will open Tuesday, July 20 at 3 p.m. They’ve set up operations at the Swan Club located at 875 Hertiage Road in De Pere.

Owners have been teasing a comeback since the June 25 fire that destroyed the restaurant and New Hope United Methodist Church in Ledgeview. They planned to offer a limited menu. The goal was to make sure their employees get a paycheck while they work on rebuilding.

Customers were sitting down for dinner and drinks when the fire broke out.

The cause of the five-alarm fire has been ruled as “undetermined.” Firefighters struggled to attack fires in an air-handling unit in a large attic space and an electrical room in the church.

“The most important thing is buildings can be replaced, equipment can be replaced, but lives can’t and thankfully, everybody was able to make it safe and that is the absolute most important thing,” said Austin Decleene, Chicago Street Pub Manager.

