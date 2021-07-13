WEDNESDAY A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

It will be a bit muggy tonight with just a few clouds. There is small chance of a stray shower or t’shower someplace overnight. A little patchy fog may also be possible.

CAREFULLY WATCH WEDNESDAY. A round of strong-to-severe storms are expected later in the day. High winds, large hail, torrential rainfall, and isolated tornadoes will be possible as storms move through Wisconsin. Be on alert for areas of flash flooding overnight and into early Thursday morning, especially in low-lying areas and spots with poor drainage.

Lingering showers remain Thursday, but the severe threat will be out of the area. It will be slightly cooler and less humid behind this storm system. Highs Thursday should stay in the upper 70s... Lows at night will settle into the upper half of the 50s. The weekend should be dry with a gradual increase in humidity and temperatures expected.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

WEDNESDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: SW BEC NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A bit muggy. A stray shower? Patchy fog possible late. LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid. Chance of spotty morning t’showers. Strong thunderstorms late. Locally heavy rain possible overnight. HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain/storms... mainly early. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and slightly humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A spotty late day T’shower possible. HIGH: 85

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.