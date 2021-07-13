WARM & HUMID TODAY... STRONG STORMS TOMORROW

Low pressure pushing into the Great Lakes will give us a few spotty showers this morning. They’re most likely closer to the lakeshore, with an outside chance of a thundershower. Clouds will give way to some sunshine as we head into the afternoon.

You’ll notice it’s warmer and more humid out there... High temperatures will rise into the lower half of the 80s, which is seasonable for the middle of July. However, with dew points in the sticky 60s, you’ll be more tempted to keep the windows closed and run the air conditioning.

Meanwhile, tomorrow is now a First Alert Weather Day... Damaging thunderstorms are expected to arrive late Wednesday. High winds, large hail, torrential rainfall and isolated tornadoes will be possible as storms move through Wisconsin. Be on alert for areas of flash flooding tomorrow night and into early Thursday morning, especially in low-lying areas and spots with poor drainage.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE/NW 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Spotty morning showers. Perhaps a thundershower. Some afternoon sun. Warm and humid. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A bit muggy. A few late showers? LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Very warm and humid. Sunshine gives way to strong thunderstorms late. Locally heavy rain possible overnight. HIGH: 85 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Early storms, then sun. Humidity drops late in the day. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Tons of sunshine. Toasty warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: More sunshine. Warmer and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87

