Subway updates it menu, including offering a cheese made in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Subway restaurants debuted a new menu, the largest update in the brand’s history. And patrons of the restaurant now have the option of having a taste of Northeast Wisconsin on their sandwiches.

There are more than 40,000 Subway restaurants in a hundred countries around the world. And now, the world’s largest quick service restaurant chain is undergoing a major update to its menu and the ingredients it serves. Subway launching its Eat Fresh Refresh.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a very long time. The turkey and the ham a huge improvement, so it’s really good,” say franchise owner Ryan Hilson.

Also included in the menu change is the addition of BelGioioso fresh mozzarella. Subway now prominently featuring the Denmark, Wisconsin-based cheesemaker’s product in its sandwiches and the boards in its shops.

“I think once they decided that quality was their leading direction that’s when Belgioioso became a contender for what they’re doing,” says Sofia Auricchio Krans with BelGioioso.

In a statement to Action 2 News about the partnership with BelGioioso Paul Fabre, Subway’s head chef said, “Subway’s relationship with Belgioioso began before the launch of our Eat Fresh Refresh, which made BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella a permanent menu item. Initially, it was available for a limited time only in 2019. Our guests absolutely loved it, adding it to their favorite subs. When we began the planning process for our Eat Fresh Refresh, we knew one of the new menu items needed to be this award-winning fan favorite.”

Made with locally sourced milk, in Belgioioso’s Freedom plant, among others, the sliced mozzarella is earmarked for Subway’s new Turkey Cali Fresh, which also features bacon and smashed avocado. But, the mozzarella can be added to any sandwich, salad or wrap the restaurant makes.

Krans adds, “To chose Belgioioso as the fresh mozzarella is incredible. It’s fantastic. It’s a testament to our quality and what we’re doing here in Wisconsin.”

And while local subway owners are pleased with the new menu, including the addition of the BelGioioso product, they’re excited to share a little piece of Wisconsin with chains all around the world. Ryan Hilson adds, “It’s very good. I’ve had it a few times now, since we’ve got all the stuff and I eat it now and again”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.