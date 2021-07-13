Advertisement

STRONG STORMS EXPECTED LATE WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Clouds will give way to some sunshine this afternoon. A stray shower may pop up, but most of us will be dry. You’ll notice it’s more humid out there... high temperatures will rise into the lower half of the 80s with dew points into the sticky 60s.

Wednesday is now a First Alert Weather Day with a round of strong-to-severe storms expected late in the day. Damaging thunderstorms arrive Wednesday... likely after 3 p.m. High winds, large hail, torrential rainfall, and isolated tornadoes will be possible as storms move through Wisconsin. Be on alert for areas of flash flooding overnight and into early Thursday morning, especially in low-lying areas and spots with poor drainage.

Lingering showers remain on Thursday, but the severe threat will be out of the area. It will be slightly cooler and less humid behind this storm system. Highs Thursday should stay in the upper 70s... as opposed to the mid 80s expected Wednesday ahead of any storms. Lows at night will settle into the upper half of the 50s. The weekend should be dry with a gradual increase in humidity and temperatures expected.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NW/sw 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: SsW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray shower? HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A bit muggy. Late showers? LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Very warm and humid. Sunshine gives way to strong thunderstorms late. Locally heavy rain possible overnight. HIGH: 85 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain/storms... mainly early. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and slightly humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

