Special election Tuesday to fill Wisconsin Assembly vacancy

polling place
((Source: WOIO))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A former Republican legislative aide and a former Democratic Columbus city council member face each other in a special election to fill a vacancy in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Tuesday’s election pits Republican William Penterman against Democrat Pete Adams for southeast Wisconsin’s 37th Assembly District. Stephen Ratzlaff, an independent, is also running.

Penterman narrowly won the Republican primary by 16 votes. The 25-year-old Penterman is a U.S. Army Reserve member who previously worked as an aide to Republican state Rep. Ron Tusler, of Appleton.

The 46-year-old Adams served one term on the Columbus city council before losing his reelection bid this spring. He works as a central service tech at the Marshfield Clinic.

The 37th Assembly district covers southwestern Dodge County and portions of Dane and Jefferson counties. The seat became vacant when Republican Assemblyman John Jagler won a special election for the state Senate seat vacated by former Senate Majority Leader -- now U.S. Congressman -- Scott Fitzgerald.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. WBAY contributed to this report.

