Police on scene of incident at Wisconsin travel center

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities in Wisconsin are responding to a situation at a gas station amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville, about 22 miles south of Milwaukee.

A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station’s gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.

LARGE POLICE PRESENCE: We are at the Pilot Travel Center near Calendonia (right off of I-94 along Highway K) where there reports of a shooting. I saw a person laying on the ground next to a gas pump, but they have since covered the body.



Live updates on @WISN12News.

Police and sheriff’s officials in Racine County said they had no immediate information to release.

