Advertisement

Police on scene of incident at Wisconsin travel center

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities in Wisconsin are responding to a situation at a gas station amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville, about 22 miles south of Milwaukee.

A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station’s gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.

Police and sheriff’s officials in Racine County said they had no immediate information to release.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Chute robbery suspects
Man arrested in Grand Chute robbery, two other suspects sought
Kimberly woman killed, 2 children severely injured following Manitowoc County crash
John and Nikki Vicker of Green Bay got married Las Vegas, but planned to hold a big reception...
Green Bay couple moved by generosity of others after canceling their wedding reception
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
Fiserv Forum, Game 3 of the NBA Finals
Bucks finals crowd: Bakhtiari family beer chugging, Packers legends and celebs

Latest News

July 13 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms Wednesday
July 13 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain chances
New developer set to take over apartment construction project on Green Bay’s east side
New developer set to take over apartment construction project on Green Bay’s east side
Toonen Properties will take over a development project at the old site of JBS Packerland...
New developer set to take over apartment project on Green Bay’s east side