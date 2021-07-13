INTERVIEW: St. Therese Catholic School holds alumni day before demolition

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Therese Catholic School in Appleton is being torn down in a few months. The school was open from 1928 to 1984, and Father Ryan Starks says more than 3,600 students graduated in that time.

Alumni are being invited for one last walk through the school building before it’s demolished. They’ll also have a chance to reconnect with each other.

Starks talked with anchor Sarah Thomsen about the event on Action 2 News at 4:30.

Alumni Day is Saturday, August 7, 10 a.m. Sign up to attend Alumni Day on the St. Therese School Alumni Association website.

The alumni group is also looking for photographs from the school days to be displayed in the new fellowship space that’s being built adjacent to the church. Get more information and see collections of photos at https://www.facebook.com/StThereseSchoolAlumniAppleton.

