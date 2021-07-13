Advertisement

Green Bay Mayor to give first State of the City address since taking office

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Eric Genrich is scheduled to give his first State of the City Address since being elected the Mayor of Green Bay.

According to city officials, Genrich’s speech is now scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Botanical Gardens in Green Bay. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m., and a ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.

City officials say the theme of the speech will be Jobs, Joy, and Justice.

According to Genrich’s office, he will highlight economic development, explain how he improved the city’s finances, and also expanded city services.

He is also expected to announce new initiatives.

The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic, however community members are invited to Tuesday’s event, and are welcome to bring food and their own lawn chairs.

Genrich was sworn into office in April of 2019.

Tap on the video player above to stream the speech.

If you miss it, a stream will also be provided on our Facebook page, and a recap will be given on the Action 2 News at 10.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Chute robbery suspects
Man arrested in Grand Chute robbery, two other suspects sought
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Sheriff: Man “viciously executed” victim at Wisconsin gas station
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
John and Nikki Vicker of Green Bay got married Las Vegas, but planned to hold a big reception...
Green Bay couple moved by generosity of others after canceling their wedding reception

Latest News

Weeks after devastating fire, Chicago Street Pub opening up shop at Swan Club
Weeks after devastating fire, Chicago Street Pub opening up shop at Swan Club
Area pet shelters see increase of surrendered animals and strays
Area pet shelters see increase of surrendered animals and strays
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor for July 14 2021
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms coming
Sheriff: Man “viciously executed” victim at Wisconsin gas station
Sheriff: Man “viciously executed” victim at Wisconsin gas station
Fr. Fostner elected to St. Norbert Board of Trustees for fall
Fr. Fostner elected to St. Norbert Board of Trustees for fall