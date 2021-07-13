Green Bay Mayor to give first State of the City address since taking office

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Eric Genrich is scheduled to give his first State of the City Address since being elected the Mayor of Green Bay.

According to city officials, Genrich’s speech is now scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Botanical Gardens in Green Bay. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m., and a ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.

City officials say the theme of the speech will be Jobs, Joy, and Justice.

According to Genrich’s office, he will highlight economic development, explain how he improved the city’s finances, and also expanded city services.

He is also expected to announce new initiatives.

The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic, however community members are invited to Tuesday’s event, and are welcome to bring food and their own lawn chairs.

Genrich was sworn into office in April of 2019.

Tap on the video player above to stream the speech.

If you miss it, a stream will also be provided on our Facebook page, and a recap will be given on the Action 2 News at 10.

