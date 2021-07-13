Grant awarded to Ripon College, Marian University as schools explore partnership

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Faculty members at Ripon College and Marian University in Fond du Lac are looking into how the two schools could have a future partnership.

According to officials with Ripon College, the two schools have jointly received a $50,000 grant for exploring the possible alliance.

Officials say the grant will fund five faculty members from each school this summer as they study how the two schools may work together academically.

The grant comes from the Transformational Partnerships Fund, which officials say supports the exploration of partnerships which may be able to allows schools to improve how they operate and serve students.

Ripon College officials say a decision about the next steps in the partnership process may be made as soon as the end of summer.

