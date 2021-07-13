Advertisement

Fr. Fostner returning to St. Norbert Board of Trustees this fall

(WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fr. Jay Fostner will return to the St. Norbert College Board of Trustees this fall.

The appointment was confirmed by the college. An email obtained by Action 2 News states Fostner was elected to serve on the board by Norbertines at their June Chapter meeting.

College bylaws give the Norbertines 30 percent of board membership. The rest of the board is made up of alumni and “friends of the college.”

As Action 2 News reported in 2019, the Student Government Association made demands for the removal of Fr. Fostner from campus. Fostner was accused of mishandling sexual misconduct allegations and equality concerns under Title IX. He was investigated and given a year-long sabbatical.

In January 2020, the college announced a reorganization plan that eliminated the role of Vice President for Mission and Student Affairs that was held by Fostner.

