Fox Locks, Kaukauna to celebrate opening of five locks on Fox River

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Locks system and the City of Kaukauna are celebrating the opening five locks on the Fox River Tuesday, marking the first time in years boaters will be able to travel the river from Menasha to Kaukauna.

A ceremony is scheduled for 3-5 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Lift Bridge has been repaired and will raise and lower for boat traffic for the first time in more than 35 years.

“This project is yet another progressive move for our City and for the long-term betterment of our community,” said City of Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman. “Opening these five locks to boater traffic will give Kaukauna an economic boost and connection to the Fox Cities. Boaters will now be able to take in all the beautiful views the Fox River has to offer throughout Kaukauna.”

Fox River Navigational System officials say this stretch of the Fox River features an elevation drop of 50.4 feet from the guard lock to lock 5 near Grignon Mansion.

“This is a reality we have been looking forward to for generations,” said Jeremy Cords, CEO of the Fox River Navigational System Authority. “Boats haven’t been able to travel on the Fox River from Menasha to Kaukauna for generations and this represents opening the last major stretch of the locks system since they were reconstructed in 2015.”

More and more people are taking to the water. Fox Locks officials say boat traffic has more than doubled this summer. About 30 miles of the 39-mile system will be open this year.

“Boaters can travel from the bay of Green Bay to the Rapide Croche lock just south of Wrightstown. The river is also navigable from the Rapide Croche lock south through Kaukauna, Little Chute, Appleton and into Little Lake Butte des Morts to the closed Menasha lock. Both the Menasha lock and the Rapide Croche lock are closed to prevent the spread of invasive species,” reads a statement from Fox River Navigational System Authority officials.

Fox River Navigational System Authority is also set to develop an interpretative trail along the locks for pedestrians and cyclists. The 1.3 mile trial was funded by a $300,000 grant from David L. and Rita E. Nelson Family Fund within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region. The land is owned by the Fox River Navigational System Authority.

