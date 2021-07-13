Bucks watch party to be held Wednesday at Mineshaft

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Basketball fans who want to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals will be able to participate in a watch party Wednesday night in Oshkosh.

The Wisconsin Herd will be hosting the party, which is free and open to the public, at The Mineshaft Oshkosh starting at 7 p.m.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

In addition, those at the party will have a chance to win a basketball autographed by NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as other items from the Milwaukee Bucks and the Wisconsin Herd.

Officials say the first 1,000 fans to attend the party will receive a Herd koozie, and any fans who are at least 18 years old can enter to win two United Airlines round-trip tickets.

The Phoenix Suns currently lead the series 2-1 after the Milwaukee Bucks won their first game of the series Sunday night.

During that game, Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

After Wednesday’s game, the series goes back to Phoenix for Game 5, which is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m.

If needed, Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. in Milwaukee and Game 7 is in Phoenix at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

