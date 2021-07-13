Advertisement

Bucks watch party to be held Wednesday at Mineshaft

#FearTheDeer
#FearTheDeer(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Basketball fans who want to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals will be able to participate in a watch party Wednesday night in Oshkosh.

The Wisconsin Herd will be hosting the party, which is free and open to the public, at The Mineshaft Oshkosh starting at 7 p.m.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

In addition, those at the party will have a chance to win a basketball autographed by NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as other items from the Milwaukee Bucks and the Wisconsin Herd.

Officials say the first 1,000 fans to attend the party will receive a Herd koozie, and any fans who are at least 18 years old can enter to win two United Airlines round-trip tickets.

The Phoenix Suns currently lead the series 2-1 after the Milwaukee Bucks won their first game of the series Sunday night.

RELATED: Bucks blowout: Giannis has 41, Suns’ NBA Finals lead now 2-1

During that game, Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

After Wednesday’s game, the series goes back to Phoenix for Game 5, which is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m.

If needed, Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. in Milwaukee and Game 7 is in Phoenix at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Sunday night in the Deer District

RELATED: Bucks fans find friends to watch, celebrate with

RELATED: Bucks’ NBA Finals watch parties draw fans from across the country, globe

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Chute robbery suspects
Man arrested in Grand Chute robbery, two other suspects sought
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Sheriff: Man “viciously executed” victim at Wisconsin gas station
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed
John and Nikki Vicker of Green Bay got married Las Vegas, but planned to hold a big reception...
Green Bay couple moved by generosity of others after canceling their wedding reception

Latest News

Eric Genrich (right) is sworn in as Green Bay mayor on April 16, 2019 (WBAY photo)
Green Bay Mayor to give first State of the City address since taking office
Tina Nichols with the Lakeshore Humane Society said not only are people bringing in more dogs,...
Area pet shelters see increase of surrendered animals and strays
Dog at animal shelter
DEBRIEF: Shelters get more surrendered pets
Christian church
DEBRIEF: Clergy and faith leader abuse investigation