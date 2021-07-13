Area pet shelters see increase of surrendered animals and strays

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Animal shelters across the Fox Valley report an abundance of pandemic pets are being returned as restrictions loosen, remote jobs return to in-person, and time spent at home becomes less frequent.

Jonie Geiger the executive director with the Oshkosh Area Humane Society said while they didn’t adopt out as many pets as other shelters, they are feeling the consequences.

“This time of year is always busy anyway. But the number of people wanting to surrender pets is really high this year. We get three to seven calls a day of people wanting to surrender,” Geiger said.

Tina Nichols with the Lakeshore Humane Society said not only are people bringing in more dogs, but the shelter is finding more strays than ever before around town.

“In the last six months, we are seeing a high, much higher number of dogs that are not being reclaimed. Dogs that you can tell were someone’s dog”

Nichols suspects that the shelter’s stray dog intake has gone up 50%. While stray dogs are usually reclaimed quickly, Nichols said most dogs today are not getting reclaimed.

Both Nichols and Geiger point to the pandemic as to why they are getting so many intakes.

“We are guessing that people are getting these animals and now they are going back to work, they aren’t home all the time like they were, and now are finding that these animals are not working into their lifestyle any longer,” Nichols said.

Geiger hopes the increase of intakes will encourage other shelters to be careful who they adopt to. As well as make sure families understand the commitment they are making.

