3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A flashmob of fireflies

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You have a “pride” of lions, a “murder” of crows, a “swarm” of bees. We hereby declare a large group of fireflies should be called a “flashmob.”

Anyone who sits in the right place outside on a summer day can tell you: Large groups of fireflies start to synchronize their flashing. The fireflies are doing a beetle-sized version of “the wave,” except we’ll call this the “flashmob blink ‘n’ sync.”

Scientists went to great lengths to figure out how this incandescent flashmob gets coordinated. They set up multiple cameras in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, then stitched the results together as a 3D model.

In 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad Spakowitz shows you how the fireflies are coordinating it and the questions scientists are still asking.

