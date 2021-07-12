Wisconsin averages 114 new coronavirus cases per day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State health officials say the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is likely connected to the uptick in COVID-19 cases. Statewide, genetic testing on random samples found 83 that were the delta variant, but that’s a jump from 35 cases in mid-June. Health officials say it reinforces the need to get vaccinated -- not only because the vaccines have been shown to be effective at reducing or preventing symptoms from the delta variant but because a large, unvaccinated population can be an incubator for more COVID variants.

Statewide, the 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases rose from 91 per day on Friday to 114 on Monday. By our calculations, the state identified 296 new cases since Friday’s report. The state says that includes 112 new cases in the latest batch of test results. The 7-day average had been under 100 since June 15, when it dropped from 112 to 89 cases per day. The positivity rate held steady at a 7-day average of 1.3% of all tests, the same positivity rate as Friday.

Wisconsin is still averaging 2 deaths per day, according to the DHS, even though the state’s death toll only had a net increase of 1 since Friday (the death count in Florence County was reduced by 1 after further review). The state says one death was reported that happened within the last month. Deaths that happened more than 30 days ago that were just reported to the state are no longer counted toward the state’s 7-day average.

The state’s numbers show 76 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment over the weekend. Last Friday, the latest data we have available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 75 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, with 28 of them in ICU. We expect an update from the WHA after 3:30 this afternoon, which will take new admissions along with hospital discharges and deaths into consideration.

VACCINATIONS

In the 211 days since vaccinations started in Wisconsin last December 13, vaccinators have administered 5,681,873 doses of vaccines, including more than 3.12 million doses of Pfizer vaccine, more than 2.32 million doses of Moderna vaccine, and 234,346 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. These include doses given to Wisconsin residents and out-of-state residents, such as people who cross the state line to work in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 50.8% of the state’s population received at least one dose of vaccine, including 85% of the population age 65 and older and 29% of kids ages 12 to 15. That’s 2,955,527 people in all. Counting only adults, the DHS reports 65.2% of women and 57.4% of men received a “shot in the arm,” which adds up to 61.8% of the state’s adult population in all.

An even 48% of the state’s entire population is now fully vaccinated, up one-tenth of a percentage point since Friday. That’s 2,795,830 Wisconsinites. Again, looking at only the adult population, that’s 62.0% of women and 54.6% of men who are fully vaccinated, adding up to 58.7% of the entire adult population.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 29.0% received a dose (+0.2)/24.6% completed (+0.6)

16-17: 37.8% received a dose (+0.2)/34.2% completed (+0.4)

18-24: 42.4% received a dose (+0.2)/38.7% completed (+0.2)

25-34: 47.5% received a dose (+0.2)/44.3% completed (+0.2)

35-44: 55.7% received a dose (+0.2)/52.6% completed (+0.2)

45-54: 57.4% received a dose (+0.1)/54.5% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 67.8% received a dose (+0.1)/65.0% completed (+0.1)

65+: 85.0% received a dose (+0.1)/81.9% completed (+0.1)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (MONDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 50.6% (+0.1) 48.3% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 45.7% (+0.1) 43.5% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 40.7% (+0.2) 38.8% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 66.1% (+0.1) 63.8% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 43.4% (+0.1) 41.5% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 41.8% (+0.0) 40.3% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.9% (+0.0) 42.1% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 44.5% (+0.0) 42.6% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 41.2% (+0.0) 39.8% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 47.7% (+0.2) 45.5% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.7% (+0.0) 39.8% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 52.5% (+0.2) 48.9% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 42.3% (+0.1) 40.7% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 50.4% (+0.1) 47.8% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 37.3% (+0.1) 35.5% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49.1% (+0.1) 46.9% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 43.4% (+0.1) 41.5% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 35.6% (+0.1) 34.4% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 48.6% (+0.1) 46.3% (+0.2) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 233,000 (49.1%) (+0.1) 222,741 (47.0%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 258,052 (46.9%) (+0.1) 245,527 (44.7%) (+0.2) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,955,527 (50.8%) (+0.1) 2,795,830 (48.0%) (+0.1)

The DHS added an interactive map to its COVID-19 vaccinations website that breaks down the county vaccination rates by community, school district, census tract, or ZIP Code. For instance, overall, more than 50% of Outagamie County residents received at least one dose of a vaccine. The map shows metropolitan areas with vaccination rates of 50%, 70%, or more, while two-thirds of the county -- rural areas north of the Fox Valley -- has a vaccination rate of 40% or less.

Vaccination rates mapped by school district represent the people living within those boundaries; it’s not a percentage of how many teachers or students are vaccinated. The map uses the state’s immunization registry, not personal information, for its data.

February 5, 2020, to July 12, 2021

613,895 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,544 hospitalizations (5%)

7,357 deaths (1.20%)

2,422 cases still active (<1%)

603,742 considered recovered (98%)

Health officials encourage people to continue mitigation efforts if they’re not vaccinated, including wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. There’s debate in the medical community about whether vaccinated people should continue these mitigation efforts, too, saying there’s no harm but potential benefits in doing so.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 31,990 cases (+1) (256 deaths)

Calumet – 5,852 cases (+1) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,413 cases (59 deaths)*

Dodge – 12,019 cases (177 deaths)

Door – 2,633 cases (26 deaths)

Florence - 453 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (13 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Fond du Lac – 12,639 cases (+6) (129 deaths)

Forest - 966 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,053 cases (23 deaths)*

Green Lake - 1,616 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 989 cases (43 deaths)*

Kewaunee – 2,379 cases (27 deaths)

Langlade - 2,054 cases (+4) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,661 cases (74 deaths)

Marinette - 4,237 cases (+1) (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,803 cases (42 deaths)*

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,547 cases (60 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,880 cases (+9) (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,755 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,910 cases (+7) (152 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,976 cases (+1) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,222 cases (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,387 cases (202 deaths)

* As of July 2, Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

