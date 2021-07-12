UW-Green Bay introduces new athletic director Josh Moon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay introduced Wautoma native Josh Moon as the school’s 10th Director of Intercollegiate Athletics on Tuesday inside the Kress Events Center.

Moon, an athletics administrator with more than 18 years in collegiate athletics, has spent the last nine years as the Director of Athletics at NCAA Division II, Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Moon will oversee UW-Green Bay’s athletic department which offers14 NCAA Division I intercollegiate sports, serving more than 200 student-athletes.

“We know basketball is critical to the success of the entire university of the entire region,” Moon said Tuesday. “Obviously we want to want to work to elevate all of our sports. My track record we’ve done that everywhere I’ve been. We’ve elevated all of our sports. Basketball is critical but we’ve got 14 sports that we have got to rise. We got to get better and again we need people’s help to get it there. "

Prior to arriving at Northern State University, Moon spent three years as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics at Western Illinois University (Macomb, IL). At Western Illinois, Moon served as the athletic department’s number two administrator and assisted in overall management and operation of a 20-sport, NCAA Division I athletic program serving 435 student athletes.

“(The) Potential (at UW-Green Bay) is amazing. I think there’s so many things here that are ready. We talk about rise a lot here but it really is true. You look at across the entire university we’ve only scratched the surface of what this institution could be. For me it’s the potential of what can be here in the future years,” Moon said.

During his tenure, Leatherneck football reached the second round of the FCS playoffs in 2010, men’s soccer qualified for the NCAA Division I soccer tournament twice, and men’s basketball qualified for Division I post-season competition for the first time in 35 years.

Moon attended UW-La Crosse where he earned his bachelor’s degrees in Exercise and Sport Science and Business Administration. He earned his Master’s in Administration with a concentration on Sports Administration from Central Michigan University.

