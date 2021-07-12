ThedaCare to expand access of COVID-19 vaccines to primary care clinics

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - In addition to offering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at three designated vaccine clinics, officials at ThedaCare say they will also begin offering vaccines at certain Primary Care clinics.

The vaccine will begin being offered at the following clinics and dates:

ThedaCare Physicians - Appleton North - Tuesday, July 13

ThedaCare Physicians - Neenah - Tuesday, July 13

ThedaCare Physicains Pediatrics - Appleton - Monday, July 19

ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics - Darboy - Monday, July 19

ThedaCare PHysicians Pediatrics - Neenah - Monday, July 19

ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine - Appleton - Monday, July 19

ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine - Neenah - Monday, July 19

While Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will be offered at the Physicians Internal Medicine Clinics in Appleton and Neenah, Pfizer’s vaccine will be available at the five other locations.

According to officials at ThedaCare, they are hoping to have all primary care clinics approved for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by early August of this year.

Health officials say they hope that providing the vaccine at more locations, it will allow more community members to get the vaccine at locations which are more convenient and accessible to them.

ThedaCare’s three vaccine clinics are located at ThedaCare Physicians - Appleton Gateway, ThedaCare Physicians - Neenah and ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca.

The vaccines will also be able to be administered during an annual physical, a child’s sports physical, or any other visit not associated with a significant illness, according to health system officials.

Company officials say the health care system has administered nearly 75,000 vaccines from December 24 of 2020 through July 12, 2021.

As Action 2 News reported earlier on Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says statewide, vaccinators have administered more than 5.6 million doses of vaccines since December 13 as of July 12. So far, state health officials say 50.8% of the state is partly vaccinated, while 48% of the population has completed the vaccine series.

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to making a an appointment for the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.