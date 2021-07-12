SLIGHT RAIN CHANCES TONIGHT AND TOMORROW

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight as lows fall into the lower 60s. We’ll again see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. It will feel more humid, and there will be a chance for some pop up showers in the morning, maybe a thundershower by the afternoon.

Our rain chances will be increasing for the middle of the week. A warmer and muggier air mass, plus a front charging into the area, will bring a widespread threat for thunderstorms beginning later Wednesday and continuing into portions of Thursday. Some storms could be strong and also contain heavy downpours. 1-3″ of rain may be possible in spots!

There will be a slight drop in temps and humidity once the front passes. Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday, but should stay in the upper 70s on Thursday. Stay tuned for updates in the days to come...

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: NW BEC WSW 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Spotty showers... mainly Lakeside. LOW: 62

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A spotty morning shower, then maybe a spotty afternoon thundershower. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Very warm and humid. Sunshine gives way to late thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain possible. HIGH: 86 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Morning storms.... Showers linger in the afternoon. Breezy and humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler and not as humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Tons of sunshine. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: More sunshine. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Some sun. HIGH: 86

