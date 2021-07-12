SLIGHT RAIN CHANCES TODAY AND TOMORROW

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through this afternoon and it will feel slightly humid. Highs should get to near 80 degrees. A few stray rain showers could pop up this afternoon, especially to the south of Green Bay. But, any rain should not be too widespread. That slight rain chance should continue overnight... closer to the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight as lows fall into the lower 60s. We’ll again see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. It will feel more humid, and there will be a chance for some pop up showers and storms by the afternoon. Chances may be slightly higher than today, but any rain is still going to be rather hit and miss.

Our rain chances will be increasing for the middle of the week. A warmer and muggier air mass, plus a front charging into the area, will bring a widespread threat for heavier thunderstorms beginning late Wednesday. Clouds continue on Thursday and occasional rain showers can be expected. There will be a slight drop in temps and humidity once the front passes. Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday, but should stay in the upper 70s on Thursday. Stay tuned for updates in the days to come...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: NW/SW 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. Warm and slightly humid late. Maybe an isolated shower? HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Spotty showers... mainly Lakeside. LOW: 62

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with spotty PM thunderstorms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Very warm and humid. Sunshine gives way to late thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain possible. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Humid, with generally cloudy skies. Occasional rain showers. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler and not as humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Tons of sunshine. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: More sunshine. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.