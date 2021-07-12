Remains confirmed to be missing Windsor man; wife still missing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Monday that remains found in the Town of Cottage Grove on Thursday belonged to a Windsor man who, along with his wife, has not been seen since the beginning of the month.

The medical examiner reported Bart Halderson’s remains were located. The preliminary investigation indicates he died from homicidal violence, which included a firearm injury. Additional testing is underway.

Shortly after the medical examiner’s report was released, the Sheriff’s Office stated it now considered the missing persons case a homicide investigation.

“[W]e want to extend our condolences to the Halderson family,” Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said. “We understand that some of the details of this investigation are very difficult for them to hear and we want to be sensitive to that.”

Krista Halderson (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

The statement from the medical examiner provided no new information on Halderson’s wife Krista who has also been reported missing. In its statement about Mr. Halderson, the medical examiner said no other information would be released at this time.

Barrett noted that Krista Halderson is still considered a missing person. She stands 5′3″ tall with red hair and blue eyes.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts to call the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office Tip Line. Calls to the tip line can be anonymous.

Chandler Halderson in court

Chandler Halderson (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

The update from the medical examiner’s office came near the same time the Haldersons’ son, Chandler Halderson, appeared in court for the first time. The younger Halderson was arrested last Thursday, the same day the remains were located, on an allegation of providing false information in an investigation into a kidnapping.

No charges have been filed against Chandler Halderson, 23, at this time, a point that was raised by his attorney during the hearing. Prosecutors indicated they are still reviewing the case and expect to file additional charges against him by Thursday. Weighing Halderson’s time as an Eagle Scout and lack of criminal record against the seriousness of potential, but not yet filed, charges against him, the court set his bail at $10,000 and ordered that he remain in Dane Co. and wear a GPS monitor.

In stating their case for higher bail, prosecutors revealed new information about the discovery of the elder Halderson’s body last Thursday. While the medical examiner did confirm that Halderson had been shot, the prosecutor indicated the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Additionally, he said Halderson’s body had been dismembered.

Prosecutors also noted that witnesses claimed to have seen Chandler Halderson multiple times near a wood line outside of Town of Cottage Grove, where his father’s remains were later found.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing couple from the Village of Windsor. Earlier today, a family member reported Bart and Krista Halderson were last seen on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at their home. (Dane County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office also revealed a search warrant was executed Saturday at the Halderson’s home on Oak Springs Circle, in Windsor, and that portion of the investigation is still ongoing. Barrett added that team of deputies and detectives are working on this investigation and “are determined to bring closure and justice for the Halderson family.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.