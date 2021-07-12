Advertisement

Public asked to report sickly birds

Birds across the South and Midwest are dying from an unusual and unexplained illness.
Birds across the South and Midwest are dying from an unusual and unexplained illness.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Wisconsin wildlife officials are asking people to be on the lookout for sickly birds.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources made the request after seeing signs of illnesses that have affected birds in the eastern United States since May.

That month, wildlife managers in Washington, D.C, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky began receiving reports of sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge.

The illness affecting birds in the East has not yet been identified by scientists or linked to observed bird mortalities in Wisconsin that have occurred since June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly woman killed, 2 children severely injured following Manitowoc County crash
Green Bay man drowns in Peshtigo River
Outagamie Co. announces road closures, construction projects starting Monday
Ashley Mae Norris, 14, was reported missing from Sturgeon Bay on July 9, 2021
Girl reported missing from Sturgeon Bay located
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship

Latest News

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Attorney General Kaul quietly launches re-election bid
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo courtesy Wisconsin.gov (2020)
Evers raises $5 million over first 6 months of 2021
Grand Chute robbery suspects
Man arrested in Grand Chute robbery, two other suspects sought
July 12 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice start to the week