ONLY A TINY RAIN CHANCE TODAY...

The nice weather we had over the weekend will continue into today. We’ll have another round of high temperatures in the upper half of the 70s. You may also notice a little bit of humidity heading into this evening, but it won’t be overwhelming at all.

Skies will be partly cloudy with a TINY chance of showers. There’s an area of low pressure that’s wobbling around to our south. As this disturbance tracks towards the Great Lakes, it will bring us that slight chance of rain... However, a “belt” of high pressure stretched out from Kansas into eastern Canada, will keep our chance of wet weather low. Not all, but most folks will be dry through this evening.

Our rain chances will be increasing as we head into the midweek. A warmer and more humid air mass, plus a front charging into the area, will bring some heavier thunderstorms through late Wednesday and early Thursday. For now, the risk of severe weather is LOW, but it could go higher than that. Stay tuned for updates in the days to come...

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: NW/SW 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and slightly humid late. Maybe an isolated shower? HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. Slightly humid. LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty thunderstorms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Very warm and humid. Sunshine gives way to late thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain possible. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Humid, with morning storms. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Tons of sunshine. Warm and more humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: More sunshine. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84

