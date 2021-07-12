Man arrested in Grand Chute robbery, two other suspects sought

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested for a robbery in Grand Chute.

Police identified the suspect as Andrew P.D. Hibbs-Magruder. He’s being held on charges of Robbery, Battery and Bail Jumping.

Grand Chute Police say they located Hibbs-Magruder at a home in Neenah on July 8. He had fled police earlier that day.

Police continue to look for Alexander E.D. Hibbs-Magruder, 19, and Levi J. Carnot, 17. If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement or call Grand Chute Police at 920-832-1575.

The men are wanted in connection to an armed robbery in the evening hours of July 6. Two days later, police found the trio in a car on the east side of Appleton and tried to stop the vehicle. The suspects took off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ditched on W. Deerview Dr. Police say the three suspects ran away from the scene.

Police set up a perimeter. Because a gun was used in the robbery, police had neighbors shelter in place.

Few details have been released about the robbery.

Action 2 News is working to get photographs of the suspects.

