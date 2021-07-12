Lt. Gov. Barnes receives college diploma 12 years later

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes quietly received his diploma from Alabama A&M University in May 2020, 12 years after he attended classes there.

Barnes came under criticism two years ago for saying that he had a degree even though he had not yet fulfilled all the requirements to receive one.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the Barnes campaign provided a copy of his year-old diploma.

Barnes is expected to join next year’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has not yet said whether he will seek reelection.

