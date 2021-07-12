Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Talk to your kids about the upcoming school year

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even though we won’t hear the school bells for six more weeks, mental health experts say now is the time to start talking with kids about the upcoming school year and the uncertainty it brings.

The past two school years have come with plenty of changes, what-ifs, and fears. Licensed family therapist Lisa Tutskey of Prevea Health says it’s important to let kids know feelings of anxiety are normal and know they have your support.

Sarah Thomsen talked with Tutskey bout the right things to say when talking with kids about their feelings and about what to expect, and how to give them a feeling of control.

