Hope Fridge set to open three new locations for those who need it in Oshkosh

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After only one month of being open, the Hope Fridge in Neenah is making plans to expand its reach and help more people in need in the Fox Valley.

Three new locations in Oshkosh are set to open before the summer ends thanks to an abundance of donations and support from community members.

“They bring food when it’s empty. They take goods when it’s full. People are using this fridge from all over. It’s beautiful. It’s anonymous it’s here. We just appreciate everybody keeping it alive,” TJ Hobbs, the Organizer of the Hope Fridge said.

Wagner Market is Oshkosh will be hosting a new location, thanks to donations made by Becket’s restaurant. The new Fridge will be placed on Main street, in the market parking lot.

Kris Larson, a co-owner of the market said this location is perfect, as it is within walking distance of a multitude of low-income housing and can serve those who need it most.

“We have taken EBT and SNAP since we opened up this store so it’s the perfect location for us to help get the right people the right food in the right place,” Larson said.

Within the next few months, Bowenstreet Repeats will be donating a new fridge to the current Neenah location and placing the current fridge inside their shop for people to donate to. Throughout June, the 70′s fridge had a hard time operating with the outside heat, thus prompting the switch. Bowenstreet also plans to open an outside location later in the year.

The Hope Fridge is a community-stocked food pantry that looks to help those in need in an anonymous way. It is open 24/7 and is open to everyone.

The fridge accepts fruits, vegetables, packaged foods, care products, non-perishables, and more. It looks to give name-brand food to those who can’t afford it, along with basic necessities.

“The folks who are living those experiences, they know what they need. They already know and I think it’s up to us to listen and give them that so they can thrive in the way they want to thrive, not the way that we think they should thrive,” Hobbs said.

It runs solely on volunteers and donations. To volunteer or learn more about the Hope Fridge, visit their website here.

