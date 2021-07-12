Evers reports raising $5 million over first 6 months of 2021

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ reelection campaign reports that the Democratic incumbent raised $5 million through the first six months of the year and has more than $7 million cash on hand ahead of his bid for a second term.

Evers officially announced his reelection plans a month ago, but he’s been raising money for months ahead of the 2022 campaign. His campaign announced the numbers Monday ahead of a filing deadline all candidates face on Thursday.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, and lobbyist Bill McCoshen, are among the Republicans expected to announce soon their plans to run against Evers.

@Tony4WI cash on hand puts him significantly ahead of where @ScottWalker was at similar points ahead of his reelection bids.



Walker had $2.2 million in bank June '13, $2.4 million in the bank at the end of June '17 before losing to Evers in November '18. https://t.co/AhjtHyTNFj — JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) July 12, 2021

