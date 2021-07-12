Advertisement

Evers raises $5 million over first 6 months of 2021

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo courtesy Wisconsin.gov (2020)
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo courtesy Wisconsin.gov (2020)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ reelection campaign reports that the Democratic incumbent raised $5 million through the first six months of the year and has more than $7 million cash on hand ahead of his bid for a second term.

Evers officially announced his reelection plans a month ago, but he’s been raising money for months ahead of the 2022 campaign.

His campaign announced the numbers Monday ahead of a filing deadline all candidates face on Thursday.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, and lobbyist Bill McCoshen, are among the Republicans expected to announce soon their plans to run against Evers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly woman killed, 2 children severely injured following Manitowoc County crash
Green Bay man drowns in Peshtigo River
Outagamie Co. announces road closures, construction projects starting Monday
Ashley Mae Norris, 14, was reported missing from Sturgeon Bay on July 9, 2021
Girl reported missing from Sturgeon Bay located
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship

Latest News

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Attorney General Kaul quietly launches re-election bid
Gov. Tony Evers discusses the state budget in Green Bay, joined by Wisconsin Superintendent of...
Evers reports raising $5 million over first 6 months of 2021
UPFRONT: Vos says Evers shouldn’t take full credit for tax cuts in state budget
Drugs found during smuggling attempt. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Rep. Gallagher, sheriffs discuss effects of border crisis in NE Wisconsin