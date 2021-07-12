Debate continues over need for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The debate continues among the nation’s leading drug companies and health regulators over whether a COVID-19 booster is necessary for those already vaccinated.

Pfizer says it has the data to back up the need for a third dose, but the federal government is pumping the brakes. The World Health Organization is asking countries not to offer the boosters right now due to lack of supply.

When it comes to COVID-19, decisions are being made on a daily basis with ever-changing data.

“This isn’t unusual at all for new diseases, new medications, or things like that. This is kind of the messiness that is science,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW-Health’s Chief Quality Officer and emergency medicine physician. “It should actually be reassuring that it’s something like COVID-19 where we’re learning as we go. We keep updating people on what’s changed as we learn more.”

Last Wednesday, Action 2 News talked with multiple health care providers throughout the state who all agreed that a booster vaccine for COVID019 is not needed right now. However, less than 24 hours later, Pfizer came out saying its new data shows a booster, or third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, will help with a person’s immunity.

In a Press release, Pfizer and BioNTech Provide Update on Booster Program in Light of the Delta-Variant saying ‘Initial data from the study demonstrate that a booster dose given 6 months after the second dose has a consistent tolerability profile while eliciting high neutralization titers against the wild type and the Beta variant, which are 5 to 10 times higher than after two primary doses. The companies expect to publish more definitive data soon as well as in a peer-reviewed journal and plan to submit the data to the FDA, EMA and other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks.’

Since that announcement, the Food and Drug Administration, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, put out a joint statement saying they don’t think the data is strong enough to support a booster dose at this time.

All of that back-and-forth last week, led to a meeting Monday between Pfizer, the FDA, and CDC.

“Pfizer doesn’t want to have a vaccine that then is found to not be effective because they didn’t suggest a booster too quick,” said Dr. Pothof.

Dr. Pothof said the last thing Pfizer wants to do is get in a situation where they are late to the game in determining whether immunity is waning in vaccinated people, putting them at risk.

“And maybe at a faster rate because our vaccinated individuals, they can pretty much do whatever they want, with limited exceptions. So if they weren’t protected, they’re likely doing things that put them at higher risk of you know coming in contact with the virus,” said Dr. Pothof

Now that Pfizer has released its preliminary data, it’s up to the CDC and FDA to figure out what to do next.

“On the CDC side, they’ve got a lot more to think about, you know, there’s other vaccines out there, there’s cost associated with it, there’s the logistics of, you know, if we start having to do boosters, but we haven’t had everyone vaccinated, hat’s that mean for supply and demand?” said Dr. Pothof. “The scope of the work that the CDC and the FDA have in front of them is larger than the scope of the work that Pfizer has.”

Supply and demand are already a concern for the World Health Organization. WHO officials say the thought of a booster vaccine right now is ‘disappointing’, as many countries are still waiting for the vaccine.

“It’s seriously disappointing. It doesn’t make any sense,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s director-general.

“This is people who want to have cake and eat it, then make more cake and eat it as well,” said Dr. Michael Ryan with WHO. “We need to decide priority… what part of this is a global crisis are we not getting? This is still a global crisis.”

While Dr. Pothof agrees that the focus should remain on getting as many people vaccinated as possible around the world, to prevent more variants from popping up and challenging immunity, he said we still need to keep an eye on immunity.

“What’s the length of immunity that we’re going to get from the current vaccines that are available? I think you’ll see over the next couple of months a little bit more shoring up of the recommendation as more data comes in,” said Dr. Pothof.

