Crash history of Manitowoc County’s intersection

THE TOWN OF TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A deadly car crash in Manitowoc County over the weekend has some raising concerns about safety and how dangerous the intersection might be.

As Action 2 News reported Sunday, around 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 42 and County Highway VV in the Town of Two Rivers.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office said a 31-year-old woman from Kimberly died at the scene, and two children were flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the family was driving Eastbound on Highway VV Saturday afternoon when the driver went through a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 42.

Two out of the four accidents reported at the intersection were motor vehicle accidents, and the other two were property damage type of accidents.

“Over the last 10 years based on our record system we’ve had about four accidents at that location but we’ve had two serious accidents in the past couple weeks,” said Sheriff Dan Hartwig, Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Action 2 News spoke with a woman in the other accident that Sheriff Hartwig had listed in an accident at the same intersection just a few weeks ago.

“I know when I was in the accident the people there said that the stop sign is over too far, and they’ve been fighting it in the Town of Two Rivers for 4 to 5 years, and they just refuse to do that, and it’s causing lives, and it’s just, it’s not right,” said Wendy Reiland.

Records from the Sheriff’s Department show Reiland’s accident was caused by failure to yield the right-of-way.

“I would like for them to move the stop sign closer so drivers is, can see the stop sign more visible,” said Reiland.

Sheriff Hartwig says he has not heard any concerns about the intersection, adding there are two signs warning of stop signs.

“And when looking at all the individuals that were crashes at that intersection, in the last couple of weeks both of them were also from out of the area,” Sheriff Hartwig said.

He says while this accident is still under investigation, he gives some tips for drivers to always remember.

“The biggest thing is still focusing on the road, knowing where you’re going, and being aware of your surroundings and the warning signs while you’re driving, it’s critically important,” said Sheriff Hartwig.

Manitowoc County’s Highway Committee will look at the possibility of adding rumble strips or additional flags of the warning signs.

