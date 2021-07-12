Advertisement

Bucks finals crowd: Bakhtiari family beer chugging, Packers legends and celebs

Fiserv Forum, Game 3 of the NBA Finals
Fiserv Forum, Game 3 of the NBA Finals(Paul Sancya, AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari invited his dad to get into the now traditional beer chugging during Milwaukee Bucks games at Fiserv Forum.

The Bakhtiaris got everyone pumped up during the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

David Bakhtiari has been chugging beers at Bucks games for the past few years. On Sunday, he chugged two beers and his father chugged one.

Also spotted in the crowd was Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver.

Chance the Rapper, a Chicago native, was in the crowd. He has been cheering on the Bucks during the playoff run. “This is an amazing team,” he said. “This is an amazing crowd.”

Singer Sheryl Crow tweeted her excitement about the win.

Fiserv Forum will be rocking Wednesday for Game 4. Tipoff is 8 p.m. You can watch it live on WBAY.

The Suns lead the series 2-1.

The Bucks say 25,000 people packed the Deer District outside of Fiserv Forum Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly woman killed, 2 children severely injured following Manitowoc County crash
Green Bay man drowns in Peshtigo River
Outagamie Co. announces road closures, construction projects starting Monday
Ashley Mae Norris, 14, was reported missing from Sturgeon Bay on July 9, 2021
Girl missing after waiting for ride in Sturgeon Bay
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks on Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky...
Bucks blowout: Giannis has 41, Suns’ NBA Finals lead now 2-1
Bucks fans arrive for Game 3
Fans pack Deer District as Bucks host first Finals game in decades
Kimberly woman killed, 2 children severely injured following Manitowoc County crash
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic offered Sunday at Appleton’s Wilson Middle School
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic offered Sunday at Appleton’s Wilson Middle School