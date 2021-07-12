Bucks finals crowd: Bakhtiari family beer chugging, Packers legends and celebs

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari invited his dad to get into the now traditional beer chugging during Milwaukee Bucks games at Fiserv Forum.

The Bakhtiaris got everyone pumped up during the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

.@DavidBakhtiari is BACK.... and he brought his DAD along. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UlByGHqSr5 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 12, 2021

David Bakhtiari has been chugging beers at Bucks games for the past few years. On Sunday, he chugged two beers and his father chugged one.

Also spotted in the crowd was Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver.

Packers Legend in the arena. pic.twitter.com/BV0WnGvAOS — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 12, 2021

Chance the Rapper, a Chicago native, was in the crowd. He has been cheering on the Bucks during the playoff run. “This is an amazing team,” he said. “This is an amazing crowd.”

It's always great to have @chancetherapper in the building!! pic.twitter.com/V75D4aPfwz — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 12, 2021

Singer Sheryl Crow tweeted her excitement about the win.

Fiserv Forum will be rocking Wednesday for Game 4. Tipoff is 8 p.m. You can watch it live on WBAY.

The Suns lead the series 2-1.

The Bucks say 25,000 people packed the Deer District outside of Fiserv Forum Sunday.

Goodnight from the #DeerDistrict! 🎇



We’ll see you on Wednesday for more fun, @Bucks. 😎👊 pic.twitter.com/N64W5xGQRV — Deer District (@DeerDistrict) July 12, 2021

