Advertisement

Attorney General Kaul quietly launches re-election bid

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has quietly launched his reelection bid, holding a small invite-only event at a Madison park and announcing his plans to seek a second term on Twitter.

Kaul has been raising money and hiring campaign staff, so the official announcement Saturday night was not a surprise.

Two Republicans, University of Wisconsin-Madison law professor Ryan Owens and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, are also running. Owens and Toney will face each other in an August 2022 primary.

Kaul was first elected in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly woman killed, 2 children severely injured following Manitowoc County crash
Green Bay man drowns in Peshtigo River
Outagamie Co. announces road closures, construction projects starting Monday
Ashley Mae Norris, 14, was reported missing from Sturgeon Bay on July 9, 2021
Girl reported missing from Sturgeon Bay located
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship

Latest News

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo courtesy Wisconsin.gov (2020)
Evers raises $5 million over first 6 months of 2021
Gov. Tony Evers discusses the state budget in Green Bay, joined by Wisconsin Superintendent of...
Evers reports raising $5 million over first 6 months of 2021
UPFRONT: Vos says Evers shouldn’t take full credit for tax cuts in state budget
Drugs found during smuggling attempt. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Rep. Gallagher, sheriffs discuss effects of border crisis in NE Wisconsin