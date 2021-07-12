Appleton man convicted after major meth bust in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man faces more than 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of charges stemming from a major methamphetamine bust in Fond du Lac County.

Tony Weaver, 45, was the target of a drug investigation when law enforcement officers tried to pull him over on I-41 in April, 2019. Weaver fled. District Attorney Eric Toney says Weaver ran a red light at the Highway 151 off-ramp at more than 55 miles per hour, missing cross-traffic. He was eventually caught with nearly a pound of meth with a street value estimated at $43,000.

Weaver was convicted on 12 charges after a three-day trial. The charges included possession of meth with intent to deliver - 2nd or subsequent offense; possession of THC - 2nd or subsequent offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; eluding a traffic officer; obstructing an officer; and multiple counts of felony bail jumping.

Online court records show Weaver faces another trial at the Fond du Lac County courthouse next week on separate charges of narcotic drug possession and bail jumping.

