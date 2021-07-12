Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Your pets and COVID-19

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You don’t want to wear a mask around your pets, but maybe you should wear a mask around other people’s pets. Brad Spakowitz tells us about a preliminary but shocking study out of Europe that shows just how contagious COVID-19 is to cats and dogs in our households.

The study didn’t just find pets had antibodies showing they were exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Some of the pets felt symptoms of the disease.

Brad has details in Monday’s 3 Brilliant Minutes.

