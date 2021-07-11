UPFRONT: Vos says Evers shouldn’t take full credit for tax cuts in state budget

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed a two-year, $87.5 billion state budget this past Thursday, which includes $2 billion in tax cuts, reduced property taxes and kept the state’s K-12 education funding about the same.

As Evers touts the state’s budget, he’s also fielding criticism from Republicans, who say he’s taking credit for their budget.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) says Wisconsinites shouldn’t attribute the tax cuts to Evers during Sunday’s episode of UPFRONT.

“He gets some credit for signing it, but remember, he proposed major tax increases. We threw those out, and now we have major tax cuts. So yes, of course the governor signed it so he is able to say he agreed with us in the end, but we pulled him kind of kicking and screaming to get to that point,” said Vos. “It’s kind of like when you’re in college and you have people working on a group project and when one person doesn’t show up until the last meeting and then tries to take credit for all of the good work done by other people. That’s pretty much what happened here.”

As previously reported last month, members of the GOP introduced provisions to the budget which included cutting income taxes for people earning between $23,930 and $263,480 and cutting property taxes which fund schools and technical colleges by $647 million and backfilling the lost revenue with state aid.

Evers first delivered his full budget address in February.

As previously reported, the budget delivered then raised taxes by $1 billion.

The governor argues the budget was a bipartisan effort because he signed the plan.

“I signed the budget, simple as that. I could have vetoed that. I made a promise to the taxpayers of the state that we would reduce middle class taxes by 10% and we did 15% so it was a bipartisan effort,” said Evers.

Evers issued more than 50 partial vetoes, including a veto which hollowed-out the personal property tax cut for Wisconsin businesses.

He also vetoed language related to highway bridge construction in Brown County, as well as redistricting and gun sanctuary bills.

The new budget takes effect immediately.

