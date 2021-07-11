TURNING WARMER AND MORE HUMID NEXT WEEK

Most clouds this morning were found across the southern part of the state. More clouds will arrive throughout the day, especially for the Fox Valley and areas south where clouds will be thickening throughout the day, and it could be breezy at times. Highs will push mainly into the middle 70s, but a few upper 70s can happen mostly North of Green Bay where less clouds will cover the sky. The day is likely dry, but a stray shower may pop up south of the Fox Valley later in the day.

It will feel muggier as we begin a new work week. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Monday with a few afternoon rain showers working their way up from the south. While you may hear a rumble or two of thunder, severe weather is not expected. Highs Monday should still be in the mid 70s, but we’ll be into the lower 80s on Tuesday with the humidity ramping up.

There will be a chance for spotty afternoon storms on Tuesday, but chances for rain are higher on Wednesday. That’s when a more widespread round of rain should arrive with a weak weather system. Rain and storms will arrive Wednesday afternoon with light showers lingering through the day on Thursday. There won’t be a significant drop in temperatures or humidity behind this system, but a slight dip can be expected. Highs will go from the mid 80s Wednesday to the upper 70s Thursday with lows staying in the 60s.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

MONDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Clouds thicken, but likely dry. Stray shower south? HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

MONDAY: A bit humid with a mix of sun and clouds. A few PM showers. Thunder? HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Spotty PM storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy with storms arriving by the afternoon. Muggy and warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain showers. Not as humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable with lower humidity. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 83

